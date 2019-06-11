Cebu Elite-USC chalks up first win

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Elite-University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors bounced back from an opening day loss to defeat the University of Cebu-Lapu Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Campus, 64-56, in the high school division of the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the USC gym.

The win evened up USC’s win-loss record at 1-1 while UCLM suffered their second straight loss in this preseason competition.

But unlike their first game, UCLM — a team getting its first taste of Cesafi action — put up a gallant stand and were within one, 42-43, heading to the final 10 minutes of action.

However, USC’s veteran mettle proved to be the difference-maker in crunchtime as they hit shots when it mattered most to author the victory.

Kin Dayday and Nathaniel Montecillo led USC’s balanced attack with 10 points each.

Geo Dongalio and Daryl Guerrero had 15 points apiece for UCLM. /bmjo