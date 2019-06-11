Cebuano Mac Tallo released by NLEX, to play for MPBL’s Bacolod Masters

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebuano guard Macmac Tallo has been released by the PBA’s NLEX Road Warriors and will be playing for expansion team Bacolod Masters in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakandula Cup, which opens on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It appears that the Road Warriors deemed the former Cesafi MVP expendable with the acquisition of Jericho Cruz and the impending return of Kiefer Ravena.

The development was made official by the Twitter account of the Road Warriors as it released a statement that read: “Mac Tallo has been released by the NLEX Road Warriors and will begin playing in another league. Our management wishes him all the best as he continues his basketball career.”

The 25-year-old Tallo was drafted by Talk ‘N Text as the 10th overall pick back in 2017 and later, moved to NLEX as Yeng Guiao picked him up with the knee injury suffered by Kevin Alas and the 18-month suspension of Ravena.

Tallo had some shining moments during his rookie season but so far, has been unable to get it going this season.

With Bacolod, Tallo will be tasked with leading the team of head coach Vic Ycasiano and assistant, Gilbert Malabanan.

He will be joined in the backcourt by Bacolod City-native Pao Javelona, himself a former pro who has suited up for NorthPort in the PBA and Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League.

In an exclusive talk with the Cebuano, Tallo said that although being dropped by NLEX has been hard to take, he is taking this development in stride and is looking forward to the next chapter of his career.

“It’s hard to accept na wala na ako dun. Pero laki ng tiwala ko kay God na kaya Niya rin ako ibalik dun. All I have to do is to start all over again. Learn from it and move forward kasi nagsisimula palang din naman ako eh. Marami pang challenges ang darating and siguro, this is God’s way of helping me become stronger,” said Tallo.

Tallo asserted that he holds no ill will towards NLEX’s management and profusely thanked them for the chance to play for the Road Warriors.

He added that he will most of all miss his former head coach Yeng Guiao.

“Mami-miss ko mga mura niya,” said Tallo. /bmjo