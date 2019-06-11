Three injured in Naga City road accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three persons were injured in a vehicular accident which happened along the national highway in Naga City in southern Cebu, past 9 p.m. on Monday.

Police Major Jason Villamater, chief of the Naga City Police Station, identified those injured as Rolando Mejia, 18; Roublelyn Baricuatro, 17; and Catherine Mejia, 13.

Villamater said that the three were brought to the hospital for the treatment of their bruises but were immediately declared out of danger by the attending physician.

Mejia was driver of the passenger van that figured in the road accident while Baricuatro and Catherine Mejia were among his passengers.

Villamater said that Rolando Mejia was driving was his van from Cebu City on his way to Toledo City on Monday night.

He said that Mejia’s van figured in an accident after it collided with the dump truck driven by Rico Geraldes who was travelling on the other side of the road from Toledo City.

Villamater said that Mejia tried to over take another vehicle that was travelling on his lane and did not notice the approaching dump truck.

Mejia’s van fell on one side as a result of the impact of the collision, he said.

Villamater said that Geraldes voluntarily surrendered and will remain under police custody while they continue to investigate the road accident. /dcb