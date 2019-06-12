Doctors Without Borders calls on non-medical professionals to join humanitarian organization

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It may be known as an organization composed of doctors but Doctors Without Borders, or Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), is also inviting non-medical professionals to join the team.

Dr. Morpheus Causing, former board president of MSF Hong Kong, said the organization needs non-medical professionals as well in carrying out their missions around the world.

“Unknown to many, MSF not only hires medical professionals. In our worldwide missions and projects, we work interdependently in multidisciplinary settings. Medical professionals concentrate on giving high-quality patient care while non-medical professionals give support,” he said in a statement.

He said logisticians see to it that medical supplies, equipment, and other materials are enough for a hospital or clinic operation;, while human resource managers ensure that there is a good number of staff in a hospital.

Causing said the finance team takes care of the budget and expenses.

MSF had a weeklong exhibit at the Ayala Center Cebu that ran from June 7 to 12, 2019.

The “#WeAreMSF: A Walk Through Photo Exhibit” displayed photographs of medical and non-medical professionals, who provide quality healthcare to areas greatly affected by “natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics, and conflicts and exclusion from healthcare.”

The exhibit aimed to amplify MSF’s mission in recruiting medical and non-medical professionals in bringing aid to the most affected areas in the world.

To date, there are 108 active Filipino medical and non-medical field workers with MSF.

Two Filipino field physicians, Dr. Shirly Pador and Dr. Karina Aguilar, shared stories from the frontlines of healthcare emergencies, and encouraged Filipino professionals, with at least two years of experience to consider working for the humanitarian organization.

Those who cannot join MSF can show their support by donating to the organization or spreading the word about it. More information about MSF can be read at, www.msf-seasia.org, and its social media channels on Facebook and Instagram. / celr