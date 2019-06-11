Radisson Blu Cebu Thrills Dads at Feria

Radisson Blu Cebu celebrates every family’s main man with a feast of epic proportions at Feria, the deluxe hotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant.

Impress Dad with a luscious roundup of prime meat cuts such as Lamb Rack, Glazed Ham, and Prime Rib Roast all deliciously paired with free-flowing house wine, beer, chilled juices and soda.

Through lucky draws, dining guests will enjoy opportunities to win an abundance of prizes, such as gym memberships at the hotel’s Fitness Center, overnight stay and dining treats.

Radisson Blu Cebu’s Father’s Day special is offered at PHP 1,650 net per person, and is available for lunch or dinner on Sunday, 16 June 2019.

For inquiries and reservations, please call (032) 402-9900 or email reservations.cebu@radisson.com.