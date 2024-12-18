Cebuano weightlifting prospects Borres and Bacaro vies in 2024 Asian Youth Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano weightlifters Eron Borres and Althea Bacaro are poised to represent the Philippines in the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, taking place from December 19 to December 25 in Doha, Qatar.

Spending Christmas away from home, the two University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters varsity athletes are laser-focused on their mission to secure medals in their respective categories.

Under the guidance of seasoned Olympian trainers Ramon Solis and Christopher Bureros, Borres and Bacaro are expected to deliver strong performances, aiming not only for podium finishes but also for personal bests in this prestigious international competition.

Eron Borres, a silver medalist at the 2023 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Youth World Championships in Albania, will compete in the men’s youth 49-kilogram division. He will be joined by fellow Filipino Aldrin Colonia, adding depth to the Philippine contingent in this weight category.

Meanwhile, Althea Bacaro, a rising Cebuana star recently inducted as an official member of the Philippine weightlifting team’s youth squad under the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP), will vie for gold in the women’s youth 40-kilogram division.

Bacaro’s achievements include a gold medal at the Batang Pinoy National Finals and recognition as a Sportswriters Association of Cebu awardee, highlighting her potential to shine on the international stage.

Joining Borres and Bacaro in representing the Philippines are their equally talented teammates: Prince Keil Delos Santos in the 55-kilogram category, Rosalinda Faustino in the 49-kilogram division, Princess Jay Ann Diaz and Alexsandra Diaz in the 40 and 45-kilogram divisions, Jeaneth Hipolito in the 45-kilogram division, Kim April Inan in the 49-kilogram division, and Jhodie Peralta in the 55-kilogram division.

The delegation carries the momentum from the Philippine senior weightlifting team, which recently achieved significant success at the IWF World Championships. Cebuano Fernando Agad clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 55-kilogram Group A division, while Rosegie Ramos earned a bronze in the women’s 49-kilogram category.

Borres and Bacaro’s participation also showcases Cebu’s growing reputation as a hotbed for world-class weightlifting talents as it also produced Olympians like Solis himself, Elreen Ando, and John Febuar Ceniza.

With their strong foundation and support from UC and the SWP, both athletes are determined to make a mark in Doha.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP