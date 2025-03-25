Cebu City dancesport team bags 25 golds in PDSF 1st quarter rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) reaffirmed its dominance on the dance floor by raking in 25 gold medals during the Philippine DanceSport Federation (PDSF) First Quarterly Rankings held over the weekend in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan.

In addition to its impressive gold medal haul, DTCC also secured 12 silver and nine bronze medals, showcasing the team’s depth of talent across multiple categories.

Leading the charge were Carlisle Stan Zafra and Jade Rayvin Rosaldo, who bagged six gold medals. The dynamic duo ruled the Super Juvenile A Standard, Super Juvenile B Standard, Super Juvenile C Standard, Juvenile 2A Latin, Super Juvenile A Latin, and Super Juvenile B Latin divisions.

Kevin Patiga and Juliet Monique Rallos also delivered a stellar performance, capturing four gold medals by dominating the Under-21 C Standard, Grade D1 Standard, Grade D2 Standard, and Grade D1 Latin categories.

Another outstanding pair, Alexander Raphaelle Pan and Princess Reina Benolirao, clinched three gold medals in the Juvenile 2B Latin, Juvenile 2C Latin, and Super Juvenile C Latin events.

DTCC founder Eleanor Hayco proved her mastery once again, earning three gold medals. She teamed up with Lloyd Bartolini to win the Senior 2A Latin and Combine-Age 100 Latin events, while her third gold came alongside Anselmo Estillore Jr. in the Senior 1A Latin category.

Shardie and Marjorie Abellana added two more golds for DTCC by ruling the Rising Star Latin and Special Event 1A Latin divisions. Meanwhile, Gylle Niño Diluvio and Mila Mori emerged victorious in the Grade E Waltz and Grade E Tango events.

Rhyss Rhafael Fajardo and Shadelle Niña Hernandez, Christian Louis Pino and Kerstein Althea Asuque, Lark Jabonero and Justhel Kate Monteron, Rodreyan Rodriguez and Arianne May Generalao, and Richard Amiel Rotilles and Chelsea Jean Siarza also contributed gold medals to DTCC’s tally.

