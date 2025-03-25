Cebu police stories: March 25, 2025

CEBU, Philippines–Here’s a roundup of police stories from around Cebu on March 25, 2025.

Lover Boy sent back to jail by wife

A 37-year-old man from Cebu City landed back in jail after his common law partner reported to police that he has been cheating with other women and hurting her physically.

The suspect, alias “Lover Boy,” is a painter and a resident of Sitio Kalubihan, Brgy. Guadalupe. He was arrested on Sunday, March 23. Prior to this, he reportedly spent 11 years in prison for multiple charges including robbery and was released in 2024.

Meanwhile, the complainant was his partner “Lyn.” The couple reportedly has five kids together.

Investigation revealed that Lyn reported to police that Lover Boy has been physically hurting her. The suspect, however, claimed that he only tapped her. He also made claims that it was Lyn who would abuse him out of jealousy.

Lover boy narrated that Lyn cheated on him back in 2019 but he forgave and took her back after his release. (Paul Lauro)

Cebu City drug bust yields P2.8M shabu

Police in Cebu City seized suspected shabu worth over P2.8 million and a firearm from a 43-year-old high-value drug personality during a buy-bust operation on Monday evening, March 24. The suspect, Raymund Rosal alias “Munda,” was apprehended at Belgium street in Brgy. Suba, Cebu City, at around 9:50 p.m.

Rosal, who resides in Sitio Bayanihan, Brgy. Lahug, was previously nabbed for drug charges according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Confiscated from Rosal were 417.3 grams of suspected shabu worth P2,837,640 and a .38 caliber revolver. Rosal was unable to present a license for the firearm.

As of this writing, he is in the custody of police pending the filing of charges for the possession and sale of illegal drugs, and violating the Commission on Elections gun ban against him. (Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro)

Two other members of Nadera gun-for-hire group nabbed

Cebu City police apprehended two other alleged members of the Nadera Gun-for-hire group in Paradise 3, Barangay Kinasang-an on Monday, March 24.

The suspects were the alleged cohorts of Jerson Tapere, who was previously presented by Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa.

Police nabbed Rostom Sanchez Sialana, 25, and Kian Labitad Dumasig, 18.

The two men were the subjects of a follow-up operation conducted in Brgy. Kinasang-an at around 12:50 p.m. on Monday following the attempted murder of a painter named Rodolfo Dumasig Jr., 42.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy director for operations of CCPO, revealed that the two other suspects acted as spotters for Tapere. Both men are also allegedly street-level drug peddlers.

As of this writing, both men are in police custody and will be facing charges related to illegal drugs. (Emmariel Ares)

Garbage collector, using ‘shabu’ as energy supplement, arrested

A 49-year-old garbage collector from Cebu City was arrested on Monday evening, March 24, for allegedly using illegal drugs as an energy supplement. The suspect, Manuela Ocañada alias “Weder-Weder,” is a resident of Brgy. Guadalupe in Cebu City.

Ocañada admitted to local media that he has been using illegal drugs in order to gain more energy to improve his work performance.

In an interview with local radio station dyHP, he said that he began using drugs so that he would not feel tired even if his daily grind would expose him to extreme heat while collecting garbage.

Police seized .15 grams of suspected shabu worth P1,020 from the suspect.

As of this posting, Ocañada is in the custody of police while charges for the possession of illegal drugs are being readied against him. (Paul Lauro)

Man nabbed for hacking fellow farmer in Cebu City

A farmer from Cebu City landed in jail after he allegedly hacked another farmer on Monday evening, March 24, due to an old grudge.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Juan Arcayan Bordadora, a farmer and a resident of Sitio Tabok 3, Brgy. Adlaon.

Bordadora is accused of attacking another farmer, Adolfo Laurito Jr., 45, using a sharp weapon. The victim managed to run but accidentally fell off a cliff landing under a bamboo tree below.

Laurito was rushed to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), where he is being treated as of this writing.

Meanwhile, Bordadora was nabbed in a hot-pursuit operation at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 25. He will likely be facing charges of frustrated homicide.

According to police, a neighbor said that the suspect allegedly had an old grudge against the victim. However, the investigation is still ongoing. (Emmariel Ares)

Alleged NPA head nabbed in Cebu City

An alleged commander of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Santa Catalina, Negros Oriental, who claimed to have felt tired of living a fugitive’s life in the mountains, surrendered to authorities in Cebu City past 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

The 57-year-old Kumander is facing multiple warrants for murder, rebellion, robbery and other cases.

At past 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, he was taken into custody by local police.

“Gikapoy nako ug tago-tago sa bukid, magpasyudad na sad ko,” he allegedly told authorities upon his arrest.

(I was tired of hiding in the mountains, so I tried to hide in the city.) (Paul Lauro)

Firetruck driver released from custody, victim’s mom to file case

The firetruck driver who was involved in a collision that killed a 23-year-old motorcycle driver in Mandaue City, Cebu on Sunday, March 23, has been released from police custody.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that the suspect was released at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 25, after the victim’s family failed to file a case within the reglementary detention period.

Stella, the mother of Juan Paulo Mindo, visited the police station on Tuesday morning but learned that she was too late.

Despite this, Stella said that she was determined to file a case to hold the erring firetruck driver accountable.

Mindo lost his life after crashing into a firetruck, owned by the Cebu Filipino-Chinese Volunteers Fire Brigade, at the intersection of A.C Cortes St. cor. Plaridel St., in Barangay Cambaro. (Emmariel Ares)

