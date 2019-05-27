Duterte regrets move to run for president, cautions Inday Sara

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – President Duterte on Wednesday said he regretted running for president due to the insurmountable problems he had to face, and warned his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio not to follow in his footsteps.

“I regret that I became president. That’s why I told Inday Sara, don’t try it,” Duterte said in the vernacular.

The presidential daughter, in February said she isn’t closing the doors on a possible bid for the presidency.

The President said he has yet to find solutions to the “insurmountable” problems to this day.

He said corruption remained one of the country’s biggest problems.

Duterte was in the city to swear in the winning local candidates.

Prior to the oath taking, Duterte was in Malabang, Lanao del Sur for the 121st Independence Day celebration. /gsg

