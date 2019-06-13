Air 22, five others advance to MCBL Sweet 16 stage

Cebu City, Philippines—Air 22 made its way to the Sweet 16 stage of the Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) as it whooped the Walkers, 107-59, last weekend at the City Sports Club Cebu basketball court.

Marlon Gaviola led Air 22’s dominant effort with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, five other teams also moved on to the next stage of Cebu’s premier recreational basketball league.

TUF IT Park thwarted Island Premium Paints, 89-62, as Nino Belande had a huge double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Anak Sangat SBC also ousted last season’s runners-up, Brinnovid, 116-104, with Junrey Ebardo leading the charge with his 29 points.

Tournament-favorite, H&G Gonzales, also advanced with a 106-85 beating of Ateneo de Cebu’s Batch 2004. Jojo Solitario had 18 points to lead the winning side in that rout.

Nat’s Fish Crackers emerged victorious over the Agsungot Shooting Stars, 89-77, as Merben Inigo sizzled with 20 points, five assists and four steals.

Boss Kalo also moved on as they edged the Hoopsters, 79-76, behind Ranel Cortes’ 22 points and six rebounds. /bmjo