Guardo pledges support for Labella: ‘Now is the time to unite for the good of Cebu City’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Outgoing Cebu City North District Councilor Jerry Guardo pledged his support for incoming Mayor Edgardo Labella.

Guardo revealed in a press conference on Thursday, June 13, 2019, that he has always supported the administration, from Vice Mayor-elect Michael Rama during his Mayoral term in 2013 and outgoing Mayor Tomas Osmeña during his term from 2016.

“Mayor-elect Edgardo Labella is calling for unity and reconciliation. I feel that now is the time for us to heal broken wounds and unite for the good of Cebu City,” he said.

He said he is heeding the call of Labella for an inclusive kind of governance.

Guardo said he believes that in order to develop and progress a city, it is “imperative” that everyone supports the incumbent mayor’s direction and vision.

He also thanked the Cebuanos who supported him during his term as Cebu City councilor.

Guardo lost in the recent May 2019 elections, placing ninth in the race for the eight spots for Cebu City North District. He was elected into office in the 2016 elections. His term ends officially on June 30, 2019

In 2013, he was barangay captain in Sambag 1 in Cebu City.

Guardo said he is now preparing for his private life and he would like to focus on his family’s business. /bmjo