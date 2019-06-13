BJMP turns to Capitol for help as jail congestion hits 500%

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP-) in Cebu has requested the provincial government to provide lots for the construction of jail facilities in the towns of Santander and Barili.

Jail Superintendent Rosalina Malahay, BJMP provincial administrator, said they would need new jail facilities in order to arrest the growing congestion rate of detainees in the 21 jail facilities in the province.

“As of this date kasi po yung PNP po natin sir napakasipag and dami na pong mga inmates natin. We have a total of 16,647 inmates in 21 jails just in Cebu province with a congestion rate of 570 percent,” Malahay said during the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) held at the Capitol on Thursday, June 13.

Malahay said they planned to construct additional jail facilities in the towns of Tuburan, Balamban, Barili , Santander and the city of Toledo within 2019.

The BJMP, however, does not have lots yet for the proposed jail facilities in Barili and Santander.

Aside from jail lots, Malahay also asked the Capitol if it could provide an office for the BJMP Provincial Office which currently shares an office with its regional office.

Outgoing Governor Hilario Davide III, who chairs the PPOC, said he would endorse the BJMP’s request to Governor-elect Gwendolyn Garcia.

“Apiki na kaayo [within my term]. I told them nga mangita ta og lugar pero apiki na gyud [in my term] but I told them nga atong i-endorse kang Governor Garcia when she assumes,” said Davide in an interview.

(We are short of time [within my term] already. I told them that we will look for space but since we lack time within my term, I will have to endorse their request to Governor Garcia.)/dbs