ARQ Builders-UV goes 2-0 in Partner’s Cup

Cebu City, Philippines—The ARQ Builders-University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers improved to 2-0 as they pulled away from the OCCCI-Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens, 91-74, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Thursday June 13, 2019, at the USC gym.

The win was by no means handed to UV on a silver platter as they led by just five, 69-64, at the end of the third canto.

However, the Baby Lancers followed the lead of energetic point guard John Banzon, who was all over the floor and provided UV with the much needed lift to carry them to their second win in as many games.

Banzon finished with 24 points, 11 of which came in the fourth.

Albert Sacayan added 20, capped by two threes that took the wind out of the Wildkittens’ sails.

Maynard Bajo also put up 16 for UV.

CIT-U dropped its second straight game and dropped to 0-2. Sol Jade Tirol had 18 for the Wildkittens. /bmjo