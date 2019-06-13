Garcia spends P4.5 million in May polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Governor-elect Gwendolyn Garcia has spent over P4.5 million for her gubernatorial bid in the May 13 polls.

In her Statement of Contributions and Expenditures filed at 5:30 p.m. today, June 13, Garcia declared to have spent P4, 518, 926.56 out of personal funds for the 45-day campaign period.

The biggest bulk of her expenditures, P4.1 million, was spent for the printing and distribution of her campaign collaterals. Her other expenses include travel and incidental expenditures during the campaign ( P278,794.80), communication expenses (P11,434), and media advertisements at P122,000.

Garcia, who ran under the President’s party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), garnered 887,290 votes last May 13. She won against outgoing Vice Governor Agnes Magpale by a margin of over 288,000 votes.

Read more: Gwen is back

Magpale, in her SOCE, declared to have spent P1.2 million. Of the amount, P670,000 was declared under travel and incidental campaign expenditures, P114,000 was spent for printing and distribution of campaign materials, P300,000 was spent for media advertisements, P15,000 for compensation of campaigners and P1,333 for communication cost.

Meanwhile, outgoing Governor and Vice Governor-elect Hilario Davide III declared a total expenditure of P1.65 million. Of the amount, P534,720.53 was spent on travel and incidental campaign expenditures, P50,859 for media advertisement, P13,485.50 on campaign materials and P12,000 as compensation for campaigners.

Read more: Davide thanks Capitol employees; tells them to also support the Garcia administration

Davide won in the vice gubernatorial race against Garcia’s running mate, Marie Daphne Salimbangon.

Salimbangon reported a total expenditure of P156,000.

As of 8 p.m., the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Provincial Office has cut off the submission of the SOCEs.

Ronnie Amistoso, in-charge of the Comelec Provincial Office Records Section, said all 48 candidates who ran for provincial positions were able to submit their SOCEs.

The last submission logged was that of Dr. Geraldine Yapha at 7:37 p.m. Yapha was a candidate for member of the House of Representatives for Cebu’s third district.

Yapha declared a total expenditure of P307,046.17./dbs