Construction worker shoots dead elder brother in Cordova

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A case of parricide will be filed on Monday, June 17, against a 42-year-old construction worker who shot dead his 55-year-old brother after an argument last June 13 in their house in Sitio Atabay, Barangay Poblacion, Cordova town.

Eduardo Sitoy was detained at the Cordova Police Station detention cell after he surrendered to police for shooting to death his elder brother, Reynaldo.

Police Staff Sergeant Reynato Inot of the Cordova Police Station told CDN Digital in a phone interview on June 14 that investigation showed that Eduardo and Reynaldo had an argument at past 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 13.

The argument got nastier and they both ended scrambling to get weapons to fight each other.

Reynaldo had a knife in hand as he confronted his younger brother Eduardo, but Eduardo was armed with .357 revolver, and he shot Reynato in the head during their confrontation, killing his brother.

He then surrendered and turned over the gun that he used to kill his brother to the police. /dbs