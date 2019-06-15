With motorcycle rider’s death, motorists urged to be careful when driving on wet roads

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are encouraging motorists to be careful in driving especially when it is raining and the road is wet.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Conag, Talisay City Police Station chief, gave this advice after Melvin Cañada, a man who sells viand, died in a road accident amid a heavy downpour in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City at dawn on Friday, June 14.

According to Patrolman Kim Jhon Amolo, Cañada’s motorcycle, which was cruising along a road in Barangay Tabunok, suddenly slid throwing him off his motorcycle and under the wheels of an SUV on the opposite lane.

Amolo said that Cañada had just came from the market where he bought the things he needed to cook for his viand business at past 4 a.m. on Friday.

It was raining hard at that time./dbs