SWU Cobras dump CIT-U Wildcats in Cesafi Partner’s Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras grabbed a share of the lead in the standings after they defeated the Tough Gear-Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats, 75-62, in the college division of the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the USC gym.

The game was neck-and-neck as the Cobras held a four-point lead, 55-51, at the midway point of the fourth. However, the Wildcats’ pressure defense could not hold up and the Cobras took advantage of the gaps to score easy baskets in a searing 15-1 run led by foreign student-athlete Lamine Thiam, that put SWU in front, 70-52, with 2:14 remaining.

Thiam, a native of Senegal, scored eight of his game-high 19 points during that pivotal stretch that helped push the Cobras to the top of the standings, right alongside the idle University of Cebu Webmasters.

Shaquille Imperial and Dyll Roncal added nine points apiece for SWU-Phinma.

Jemcerson Sable led CIT-U with 11 points off three triples while John Jabonete put up 10. However, the Wildcats dropped to 0-3 to fall to the bottom of the standings./dbs