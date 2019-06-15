A date with Dad at Crimson’s Saffron Café

As great food is key to a man’s heart, Saffron Café, Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan all-day restaurant is preparing a Father’s Day celebration like no other with a buffet selection, live entertainment and special gifts for dads to celebrateFather’s Day.

Savor Saffron Café’s delightful offering this Father’s Day and set a date with dad to enjoy the restaurant’s mouthwatering array of international favorites from Western Cuisine to Asian specialties. For the man of the house, a sure favorite will be the carving station where hearty meats can be had at their heart’s desire.

The celebration continues as Heineken Beer, Saffron Café’s official partner for this event is giving away free Heineken beer mugs to all dads dining so they can enjoy a special buy 1 get 1 offer on all Heineken Beers all night long.

To make the visit at Crimson even more meaningful, check out the exclusive line of treatments and pampering for men at Aum Spa.

A Date with Dad is happening on Father’s Day, 16th Day of June for P2,100 net per person. For table reservations, call Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan at 401 9999 or email info.mactan@crimsonhotel.com.