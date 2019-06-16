Malacañang declares June 17 a special non-working holiday in Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Outgoing Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza will make a formal announcement on Monday, June 17, as to how much City Hall employees will receive for their mid-year bonuses.

Radaza’s announcement will be included in an early morning message that she will deliver to celebrate the City’s 58th Charter Day anniversary, said an advisory from the Lapu-Lapu City Public Information Office.

Malacañang has declared June 17 a special Non-Working Holiday in the City.

“It is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Lapu-Lapu be given full opportunity to participate and celebrate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies,” said Proclamation No. 737 which Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed on June 11, 2019.

City officials and employees are expected to gather at the City Hall grounds early on Monday morning for their Charter Day program.

The PIO advisory said that Radaza is expected to deliver her Charter Day message ahead of the flag ceremony scheduled at 7:30 a.m.

In her message, Radaza who will already vacate the office of the mayor starting on June 28, the last working day of the month, to give way to the assumption of Mayor-elect Junard “Ahong” Chan, “will give her final thanks message to all the government employees, barangay officials and including the workers from the national offices residing within the City Hall’s vicinity.”

The outgoing mayor is also expected to make an announcement of the mid-year bonuses that will be received by regular, casual and co-terminos City Hall employees as we as the salary differential that will be received by the job order employees.