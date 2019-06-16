San Fernando’s Ecotourism Park to open soon in upland Magsico

SAN FERNANDO, CEBU – An ecological park meant to showcase biodiversity conservation and climate change mitigation is now being developed in the hinterlands of San Fernando town in southern Cebu.

The project is a partnership between the municipal government and local quarry operator Solid Earth Development Corp. (SEDC). The two parties forged a usufruct agreement to establish, develop and operate what will soon be called the San Fernando Ecotourism Park.

San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya and SEDC president Dennis Tenefrancia signed the agreement recently that was followed by a ceremonial tree planting activity at the proposed project site, a 2,000 square meter property in Barangay Magsico.

The area is part of a 2.6-hectare land where SEDC used to mine-out clay materials to manufacture cement at Taiheiyo Cement Philippines, Inc. In February 2016, SEDC also donated a parcel the said land for the construction of a Rural Health Unit in the barangay.

SEDC technical adviser Taro Sumi acted as witness to the ceremonial signing of the usufruct agreement together with San Fernando Councilor and former Magsico Barangay Captain Eutiquio Baricuatro and fellow Councilors PJ Medalla, and Erico Enad. The other witnesses were DRRMO head Dr. Rowell Panuncial, agriculturist Nelson Soronio, acting treasurer Edsel Laguna, and purok leader Magdalena Panuncial.

Mitzie Almira Carin, SEDC division manager for human resources and administration, said she expects the San Fernando Ecotourism Park to open as soon as the allocation for the project is released for utilization.

Eco-Park

In 2017, Mayor Reluya asked SEDC to donate of a parcel of the 2, 000 square meter land to realize her plan to establish an eco-park. The company granted the mayor’s request by usufruct, an arrangement where SEDC allows the municipal government to use its property for a certain period of time.

Reluya and Tenefrancia both gave emphasis on the need to ensure harmony between business and nature in separate messages which they delivered during the agreement signing ceremony.

“There should be balance between development and environmental preservation,” the mayor said.

Reluya said the eco-park is meant to “provide an ecological experience for all,” adding that it will be accessible to the public to “create an environment of fulfillment for there exists a balance between nature and development.”

Sanctuary

The design submitted by municipal engineer Simeon Lauronal and which Reluya approved, showed that the San Fernando Ecotourism Park will include a butterfly sanctuary near its entrance, a bamboo forest, herbal garden and bougainvillea garden.

A grotto of the Blessed Virgin Mary will also be constructed at the heart of the eco-park that will be surrounded by a fish pond. It will have a bridge that will cross over to the walkways, a playground, picnic grove and a tent area for outdoor activities.

Another centerpiece is the Bahay Kubo that mirrors the Filipino culture and resilient character, as well as simplicity and sustainability. It will be built near a mixed-use activity center that will have a restaurant, a 10-bedroom dormitory and a souvenir area.

Visitors of the eco-park will also have the convenience of ample parking for 15 vehicles and 15 motorcycles by the entrance where the admin office will be located. This will be manned by personnel, who are ready to assist and guide visitors of the eco-park. /dcb