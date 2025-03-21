V-League Visayas set to take center stage in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu is set to welcome a major new volleyball tournament with the arrival of the V-League Visayas, ushering in elite collegiate action to the Queen City of the South.

The V-League, the country’s pioneering amateur volleyball league established in 2004, is expanding its reach to the Visayas, providing a top-tier tournament for the region’s best volleyball teams and rising stars.

Spearheading this major tournament are the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors, reigning CESAFI champions, and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Inc. (USPF) Lady Panthers, last season’s runners-up. Both teams are also experienced competitors in the V-League National Championships in Manila.

They will be joined by notable CESAFI squads from the University of Cebu (UC), University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), University of the Philippines-Cebu (UP-Cebu), and Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), ensuring a highly competitive event beyond their usual league schedules.

Sports Vision Management Group Inc. president Richard Palou noted that the launch of V-League Visayas is a significant step in further nurturing volleyball talent outside Metro Manila.

“Cebu has produced some of the best volleyball players in the country, and we believe it’s time to bring a platform like the V-League to the Visayas. This tournament will not only provide a competitive environment but also complement the CESAFI tournaments by giving players more opportunities to excel,” said Palou.

Meanwhile, V-League Visayas commissioner Ken Ucang highlighted the importance of this expansion in recognizing the region’s contributions to Philippine volleyball.

“The Visayas has always been a powerhouse in the national volleyball scene, and this tournament will give our homegrown talents the spotlight they deserve. We are one V-League, and this is just the beginning,” Ucang added.

With its highly competitive teams and the promise of showcasing top-tier volleyball action, V-League Visayas is set to become a game-changer in Cebu’s vibrant sports scene.

The official match schedule and other details will be announced soon.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP