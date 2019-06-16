Max4-Birada ends Chooks-to-Go stint with win over MiGuard Vigan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Max4-Birada Cebu ended their stint in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Patriot’s Cup on a winning note as they routed the MiGuard Vigan, 21-11, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the SM Seaside Cebu.

University of Cebu stalwart Darrell Shane Menina showed he belonged on the national stage as he abused the defense, scoring on long two-pointers, layups and floaters to help Cebu bounce back after getting trounced by Basilan in their first game.

Cebu, coached by Cebuano hoops legend Dondon Hontiveros, led by a scant two points, 11-9, before Menina joined forces with import Rich Managor and Elmer Echavez on a sizzling 10-2 finishing kick to take home the victory.

Moving on to the semifinals are Wilkins Balanga, Phenom Basilan, Gold’s Gym Pasig Kings and the 14th ranked 3×3 team in the entire world, the VetHealth Delhi JBL.

The winner of this leg will bring home a whopping P100,000./dbs