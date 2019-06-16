Netizen shares ‘rainbow cloud’ photo in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amazed with the stunning sight in the sky, a Cebuano netizen decided to take his phone out to capture it.

In an interview with CDN Digital, 29-year old Gebe Leona said that he was in awe after he witnessed a ‘rainbow cloud’ or ‘iridescent cloud’ on Friday, June 14.

“Na amazed lang ko tungod kay talagsaon. ra kaayo nga panghitabo. I decided to capture tungod kay na feel nako naa ang ginoo atong nga tyma,” Leona said.

(I was amazed because it was a rare occurrence. I decided to capture it because I sensed the presence of the God that time)

Iridescent clouds, known as “fire rainbows” or “rainbow clouds,” occur when sunlight diffracts off water droplets in the atmosphere.

Leona, a water proofing specialist, was working at the 35th floor of a high-end residential condominium located in uptown Cebu when the phenomenon happened.

“Nanlimbawt ang akong balahibo. Feels like Divine Mercy is watching,” Leona added.

(I had goosebumps [after I saw the cloud]. It feels like, the Divine Mercy is watching)

Meanwhile, other netizens who witnessed the phenomena also shared their captured photos online.

