Things to say to your dad this Father’s Day and everyday

Cebu City, Philippines— Most fathers are known to be a man of few words.

Well, you are right.

Fathers are big on actions and are very careful with their words.

So, this Father’s Day, let these simple words perk up your father’s day.

Here are five things to say to your father:

Thank you— for all the early morning rides to school to late night meetings, your dad endured every second of it, just to make your life easy. Be the one to recharge your dad by saying these simple words. How are you? — dads are best in masking how they feel, whether tired, angry or happy they tend to keep it to themselves. Today, and everyday ask them, check on them, maybe you’ll get some tea out of it and make things easier for your dad. I am sorry— from time to time we commit mistakes, saying sorry is the least we could do after bickering with our dads. I am proud of you— we sometimes look past the achievements our fathers are getting, we sometimes forget to commend them on the things they have done for us, and everything becomes a routine. Now, take time to ease things out by saying how proud you are for having a father like him. I love you— these three words should always be uttered daily. This is the most needed vitamins a dad should have to start up the day.

So, get up and go to your dad, make the most out of having him around and by telling him these five simple things you wish to tell him. /dbs