Mayor Osmeña celebrates Father’s Day in Malapascua Island

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Outgoing Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña chose to celebrate Father’s Day in Malapascua Island with his family.

In his 10:25 a.m. Facebook post on Sunday, June 16, Osmeña shared a photo of him with son, Miguel and granddaughter, Anita while they were on board a motorized boat heading to the island known for its underwater attractions as a diving destination in northern Cebu.

The photo was accompanied with a caption: “Happy Father’s Day! Sa mga padulong pang Papa, hapit Father’s Day! (For those who are still on their way to become fathers, almost Happy Father’s Day!)”

The photo has generated 10,000 reactions, 38 shares and 870 comments.

At 2:04 p.m., Osmeña posted another picture of him with his wife, outgoing Cebu City Councilor Margarita “Margot” Osmeña and Cebuano actress, Pilar Pilapil.

As of 9:32 a.m. on Monday, June 17, the post has generated 7,500 reactions, 403 comments and 29 shares.

Osmeña looked relaxed and happy as he was captured smiling at the camera.

He was holding a happy on his right arm.

Facebook followers expressed their gratitude to Osmeña on Father’s Day.

Netizen Chanda Villajos wrote: “Thanks sa tanan nimong natabang. You’re not only a father to the City of Cebu, you are a father to us too.(The) financial support (you provided) for the hospitalization of my father, Ruben Villajos, helped us a lot. A million thanks! My Mayor!”

Several of his followers wished him well on what many described as his “much-deserved vacation.”

Chin-Sea Lofranco Sugguiyao said: “Happy Father’s Day Mayor Tom. Enjoy your vacation and more planned vacations. You deserve all the chilling and relaxing after all you’ve done for our home, Cebu. Good health always po. Hinaut ipadayon sa bag-ong mayor ang proyekto nga imong nasugdan (I hope the new mayor will continue the projects that you’ve started.).”

Osmeña will officially end his term as mayor of Cebu City on June 30.

Incumbent Vice Mayor Edgar Labella will take Osmeña’s place as the mayor of Cebu City.