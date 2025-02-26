SWS survey: Erwin Tulfo, 7 other Marcos bets in Senate top 12

MANILA, Philippines — Eight senatorial bets from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration slate dominated in the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, the poll firm reported on Wednesday.

The survey, commissioned by the Stratbase Group, was conducted through face-to-face interviews from February 15 to 19, 2025—days after the official start of the national campaign period.

ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo led the senatorial race with 45 percent voter preference, according to SWS.

Meanwhile, Senator Bong Go under Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) moved into second place with 38 percent, up from third to fourth place with 37 percent in January.

Administration-backed Senator Lito Lapid held the third spot with 36 percent, the SWS noted.

Former Senator Tito Sotto, also from the admin slate, slipped from second to the fourth to fifth spot as his support dropped from 38 percent in January to 34 percent in February.

The SWS also reported that Senator Bong Revilla saw the biggest gain, climbing to sixth to seventh place after being in 11th to 13th place in January. His support increased from 29 percent to 33 percent.

Other administration-backed candidates in the top 12 included:

Senator Pia Cayetano (33 percent)

Former Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson (32 percent)

Former Senator Manny Pacquiao (30 percent)

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay (30 percent)

Independent candidate and broadcaster Ben Tulfo also secured a place in the top 12, tying with Sotto in the fourth to fifth spot.

Meanwhile, TV host Willie Revillame, another independent candidate, ranked in the 10th to 12th place, sharing the spot with Pacquiao and Binay.

The SWS surveyed 1,800 registered voters aged 18 and above nationwide, with 300 respondents from Metro Manila, 900 from Balance Luzon (Luzon outside Metro Manila), 300 from the Visayas, and 300 from Mindanao.

“The sampling error margins are ±2.31 percent for national percentages, ±3.27 percent for Balance Luzon, and ±5.66 percent each for Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao,” the SWS said.

