Former Green Lancer Tristan Albina makes Cesafi comeback as a Webmaster

CEBU CITY, Philippines – On Sunday afternoon, a familiar face was seen back on the Cesafi floor, albeit now wearing the blue and yellow colors of the University of Cebu (UC).

Two-time Cesafi three-point shootout champion Tristan Albina made his long-awaited return to the league, this time as a member of Yayoy Alcoseba’s Webmasters.

The pride of Dumaguete City played well in his Cesafi debut, scoring 17 points against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) and helped spark UC’s breakaway in the third quarter.

In that stretch, he joined forces with fellow guards Darrell Shane Menina and John Jabello to form a speedy and lethal backcourt combo that broke the game wide open.

“I really did not expect to play well since I just arrived from Dumaguete at 3 p.m. I really just did what coach asked me to do. And I wasn’t afraid to commit mistakes. My previous experience playing here really helped me out a lot,” said Albina.

Albina also expressed how grateful he is to be back in Cebu, playing in the Cesafi once again after a two-year absence following his departure from the University of the Visayas (UV).

“First of all, I am happy to be able to play in the Cesafi once again since it will really help me pursue my dreams of having a fruitful basketball career. I’m still eligible so why not?” said Albina.

He added that he feels right at home with the Webmasters and feels comfortable with how the team manages things, on and off the floor.

“I’m really happy with where I am right now because UC really wants to win and I am built the same way. We all have the same mindset. And when it comes to practice, I enjoy it a lot because everyone plays really hard.”

Asked how he feels about taking on his former team — the Green Lancers — Albina had a very succinct answer. “I am very excited,” he said of their match-up scheduled on July 6. /dcb