How to become a phone photography enthusiast

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Are you into photography, but you do not have a good camera to carry around?

You need not worry because Phoneography Cebu has got you covered.

This group in Facebook has united more than 9,000 members to share their phone photography — photos they took in Cebu and around the world using only their phone cameras .

Crisanto Etorma, one of the founders of the group, told CDN Digital that they started the group on August 21, 2014.

“Together with Noel Villaflor, my co-founder, we decided to start our own group which is PHONEography Cebu to cater to phone photography enthusiasts. And after a month, phone photography enthusiasts were flocking in” he said.

The group is open to all those who have an eye for phone photography.

PHONEogrpahy Cebu has already conducted workshops and photo walks together with some of its members who are photographers like them.

Etorma and Villaflor are both professional photographers and would want to open their doors to those who would want to try phone photography.

“Always put what you have learned to practice. My advice to every mobile photography enthusiasts out there is to use your free time to go out and shoot. Travel. I don’t care where you go. Just take photos and play around with the camera that you have in your pocket,” he said.

“Chances are, when you go out and practice taking photos on your phone, they still won’t be that great, but you’ll soon begin to realize just how different a phone photo can come to get when you are at the right place at the right time and with just a single tap you are able to capture beautiful memories,” Etorma said.

“The more you practice, the more you learn. This will ultimately help you finally take that one photo that you can be proud of. Congratulations, and welcome to this new genre — PHONEOGRAPHY! (Photography using phone camera)” he said.

Here are some of the shots by the members of PHONEography Cebu:

In today’s world, where everyone owns a camera phone, go out and take pictures and let it be the best tale teller./dbs