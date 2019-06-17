Hairstyles for school girls

Cebu City, Philippines—School is back!

The new school year is the perfect time to revamp your look by doing cute hairstyles.

Cute simple hairstyles will surely make school girls extra excited to head to school, not to mention this will make them wake up extra early in the morning.

Read on.

Pinned side part— this is a simple, yet dainty way of styling your hair. This is the perfect hairstyle for those who are in a rush to head to school, so grab the cutest hair clips you have!

High ponytail— take your ponytail game to the next level by adding height to it. This is the hairstyle most girls would opt to have especially those who would want to keep their hair away.

Braids— if you want to feel like a princess for a day, try braiding your hair to achieve that princess-like feeling. You can play around with the different kind of braids, like the loose braids, the crown braids or the simple braids.

With the use of hairband— for those with short hair this is the perfect hairstyle for you. Headbands will not just keep your hair in place, but will also add an extra sparkle to your hair game.

Let it down— some are uncomfortable with arranging their hair in certain styles. Letting your hair down will let your hair relax. If you want to flaunt your beautiful locks, better let your hair down.

These are just some of the simple and easy to do hairstyles to do this school year that will not just excite our school girls but would add confidence as they take on school works daily. /dbs