Huskies defeat Tito’s Kitchen in Sunday’s Duterte Cup Basketball League

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Huskies had a victorious weekend after they downed Tito’s Kitchen, 76-67, in the Duterte Basketball League held on Sunday, June 16, at the Capitol Parish Gym in Cebu City.

The Huskies got productive performances from Rex Tuazon who contributed 16 points and Toytoy Minoza who added another 14 points.

In other games, NJEB Construction got by RDT Inc. by the skin of their teeth, 68-67. Jie Dablo led the way for the winning team with 27 points while Neil Bustos added 15.

The ARQ Builders also bounced back from last weekend’s shocking loss by defeating Primary Builders, 70-39. Jarred Nacasabong paced the winning side with 17 markers.

Airworks also proved to be winners after they squeaked past Suarez Assassins, 77-74. Franz Pacheco had himself an outstanding evening as he piled on 28 points for Airworks.

Meanwhile, the Phytoons downed PAGCOR, 42-39, behind Ranil Codera’s 12 points and Rholyn Sampan’s 11./dcb