Wider outfalls proposed to address Bulacao flooding

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Engineer Leslie Molina of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) saw the need to widen water outfalls that lead to the Bulacao River in order to prevent a repeat of the hip-deep flooding that affected the barangay on Friday night.

Molina made his observation after an inspection of the Bulacao River’s vicinity earlier today, June 17.

A DPWH team led by Molina and personnel from the Talisay City hall organized the inspection hoping to address flooding problems in the area, said a Facebook post by the Office of the Mayor, City of Talisay, Cebu at past 2 p.m. today.

“Si Engr. Leslie Molina sa DPWH nagkanayon nga ilang padak-an ang lutsanan sa tubig padong sa Bulacao river aron dili masubli ang nahitabo sa milabayng simana,” said Talisay City’s FB post.

(Engr. Leslie Molina of DPWH said that they will have to widen water outfallsthat leads to the Bulacao river to prevent a repeat of the flooding incident that happened in the area last week.)