SHS-AdC Invitational Football tourney registration on

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Registration is now open for the 4th edition of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Invitational Football Tournament which will be happening on two weekends next month at the Fr. Julian Hernando Football Field, located inside the SHS-AdC campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.

The tournament has two events—the 7-A-Side Football Cup which will be held on July 13 and 14, 2019 and the 11-A-Side Championship on July 20 and 21, 2019.

Organizers headed by Engineer Nilo Ferraren encourage teams to register early as slots are limited and registration will be on a first come-first served basis.

The 7-A-Side Football Cup will have eight (8) age-group categories. There will Mix Players 6 (Born 2012), Mix P8 (Born 2010), Boys 14 (Born 2004), Girls 14 (Born 2004), Mix P10 (Born 2008), Boys 12 (Born 2006), Born 17 (Born 2002) and Girls 17 (Born 2002).

The 11-A-Side Championships will only have one category—the Boys 16.

Last year’s 11-A-Side title was bagged by Gaher FC of Bohol after upsetting powerhouse Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), 1-0.

The early bird registration will end on June 22, 2019 while the last day of registration will be on July 6, 2019.

The final coaches’ meeting is set on July 29, 2019, 4 p.m. at the office of the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) which is sanctioning the tournament.

Payments and entry forms will be collected then.

For more information about the tournament, those interested can call Engineer Nilo Ferraren via (Sun) 09228899443 or (Globe) 09178680070./dbs