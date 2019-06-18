Northport trades Stanley Pringle to Ginebra

Cebu City, Philippines—The PBA announced on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, that Stanley Pringle has been dealt by the NorthPort Batang Pier to the Barangay Ginebra Kings in a four-player trade.

The Kings, the defending PBA Commissioner’s Cup champions, traded away forward Jervy Cruz, guard Sol Mercado, and wingman Kevin Ferrer in exchange for the high scoring NorthPort guard, the PBA said in its website PBA.ph.

The trade was approved by the PBA Commissioner’s Office, the league’s report added.

Pringle, the top pick overall in the 2014 Draft, averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.6 steals in the last Philippine Cup.

Towards the end of last conference, Pringle underwent surgery to remove bone spurs in his right ankle. He has played a total of two games for NorthPort in the eliminations of the ongoing Commissioner’s Cup.

Even without Pringle, who sat out the team’s last two games, the Batang Pier stayed competitive, winning five of six to sit at second place behind early leader TNT KaTropa (6-1).

Ginebra has a 3-3 record in the tournament so far. /bmjo