Despite losing key players, USJ-R coach believes team has fighting chance in Cesafi 

Cebu City, Philippines—Prior to their game against the erstwhile unbeaten University of Cebu (UC), University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) head coach Leode Garcia asked his for wards for just one thing: to show more fight.

Certainly more than what the Jaguars showed in the 68-93 blowout that they suffered at the hands of the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in their last game.

Against the Webmasters, Garcia got what he asked for and then some as USJ-R shocked UC, 82-79, for its win of Cesafi’s preseason tournament, the Partner’s Cup.

After losing most of his key players, which included one-time league MVP Jaybie Mantilla, former Mythical Five member RJ Dinolan and key cogs, Fletcher Galvez and John Ubalde, Garcia admits that he has been having a tough time figuring out what his roster is going to be like come Cesafi time.

However, after UC’s game, the former Cebu Gems bruiser turned head coach has apparently gotten clarity.

“I saw that if the players execute the game plan, we will always give ourselves a chance to get a good result. Also, the players did not give up and gave themselves an opportunity to get the win in the end,” said Garcia.

Down by double figures for most of the game, the Jaguars surged in the endgame, thanks to two prized finds: former STI-West Negros University guard Renz Solomon and ex-University of Nueva Caceres foreign student-athlete, Arnold Azangue.

Solomon canned two straight three-pointers to spark the comeback and then, hit two clutch free throws to seal the win.

Azangue, a native of Cameroon who stands a mere 6-foot-4, tenaciously battled UC’s much-taller foreign player, Tosh Sesay, all game long and hit the go-ahead putback with just seconds remaining in the game.

“Hulog ng langit talaga si Renz (Solomon). He’s a last minute addition to our team and he’s a huge help to my lineup,” said Garcia.

Garcia believes that if the Jaguars continue to fight like they did against UC, they’ll be in the running come Cesafi time.

“I saw that even though we have a lot of new players, we have a chance to give the fans a great game,” added Garcia. /bmjo