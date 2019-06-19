Cebu Landmasters-USC eyes share of top spot in Cesafi Partner’s Cup
Games Thursday
(USC Gym)
5:30 p.m. – Hotel Fortuna-UC vs. USPF
7 p.m. – Tough Gear-CIT-U vs. Cebu Landmasters-USC
Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors are looking for a share of the top spot as they take on the winless Tough Gear-Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the USC Gym.
The Warriors are currently sitting with a 2-1 win-loss record with a win on Thursday propelling them to the top, alongside the University of Cebu (UC), which suffered its first loss of the tournament to the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), 79-82, on Tuesday.
USC has a lot of momentum on its side after it destroyed USJ-R last weekend, 93-68.
Wingman Froilan Mangubat has been on fire in USC’s two wins, averaging 25 points per game, including a 27-point outburst against the Jaguars wherein he sank seven three-pointers.
In the high school division, the reigning Cesafi champions Hotel Fortuna-UC will seek to make it three in a row when they duke it out against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).
The boys of head coach Joever Samonte are coming off a 78-67 win over the USC Baby Warriors, their second in as many matches. /bmjo
