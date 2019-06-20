Photos of dogs shredding owner’s important documents go viral

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Photos of doggos shredding important documents of their owners are making rounds online.

Facebook user Mark Kevin Morales Garde shared on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, photos of his “guilty” doggos named Misu and Lala after they shredded their owner’s passport and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) clearance.

“Lord, please ingna ko nga damgo ra ning tanan. Kung dili ni damgo Lord, himoa nalang ni silag mga baki Lord. Sure na jud ni Lord?,” he wrote in his post.

(Lord, please tell me this is just a dream. If this is not a dream Lord, just make them a frog. Is this really certain Lord?)

In an interview with CDN Digital, Garde narrated the story behind the incident.

“Like I was talking to them the day before [incident]. I told them uli nako sila’g Mindanao kay mag travel2x ko. Then the next day, when I came back home, mao na to, I was shocked nga guba na kaayo among passport. Funny thing is, katong April pa namo ni na claim. HAHAHA,” said Garde.

(Like I was talking to them the day before the incident. I told them I will return them back to Mindanao because I will start travelling. Then the next day, when I came home, that’s it. I was shocked because my passport was shred into pieces. The funny part is, we just claimed it last April)

Garde, a call center agent in uptown Cebu, said that he was working that time when the incident happened.

“Actually, I really kept my documents in a secure place. I put it inside a case. I really don’t know how they got it,” Garde said in Cebuano.

Despite the incident, 26-year-old Garde said he still loves his two fur buddies.

I don’t have a choice. I need to move on and will get another passport even it costs effort and my money,” he added

The viral post of garnered 13,096 reactions and 15,273 shares as of Thursday, June 20, 2019. /bmjo