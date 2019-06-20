3-on-3 stint is good learning experience for SWU-Phinma import Lamine Thiam

Cebu City, Philippines—Senegalese Lamine Thiam of the Southwestern University (SWU) -Phinma Cobras is only starting to get his feet wet in Cebu basketball but has already had his baptism of fire as he went up against some tough and skilled foreign players in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Patriot’s Cup last Sunday, June 16, at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

The 6-foot-6 wingman anchored the Cobras — which competed as a guest squad — and held their own in losses to the Mindoro Tamaraws, which had Ray Miller and many-time leg champions Wilkins-Balanga, which featured 6-foot-10 Prince Orizu.

Thiam admitted the experience was not easy given it was his first taste of 3×3 action. But he expressed pleasure that they were able to give a good account of themselves.

“It was not easy but we tried to adapt during the games. We are glad that we were able to give a good showing,” said Thiam, who wowed defenders and the audience with his one-on-one moves.

Only 20 years of age, Thiam said the experience would help him improve as a basketball player as it showed him just how far he has to go.

“It’s a very good experience for me. But it showed me that I have to work harder.”

Thiam, however, was far from satisfied with just giving the audience great games, as he admitted that he wanted to win so badly.

“It was just okay but we lost. So I’m not so happy. But it was still a good experience. It was fun.” /bmjo