BREAKING: Eddie Garcia passes away
MANILA, Philippines–Veteran actor Eddie Garcia passed away Thursday afternoon at the Makati Medical Center. He was 90 years old.
A radio report cited a medical bulletin issued by the doctors at the Makati Medical Center said Garcia, Eduardo Garcia in real life, died at 4:55 p.m. (Editor: Jonathan P. Vicente)
