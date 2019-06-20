Sleeping With Sirens surprises fans with new headbanging song ‘Leave It All Behind’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Make some noise!

After the success of their album, “Gossip” which was released two years ago, popular American rock band Sleeping With Sirens finally released a new song from their newest album “How It Feels To Be Lost.”

On Wednesday, June 19, Sumerian Records posted the ‘Leave It Behind’ official music video on its official Youtube channel featuring lead vocalist Kellin Quinn with a new blonde hair!

The music video also portrays a scene in a popular movie franchise, “Saw” where a cube-shaped glass box traps the band members’ head.

Here are some lyrics from the new song:

Will you remember me if I were to fall into the sky?

And what will they think of me if I leave it all behind?

When I leave it all behind

The rock band became popular with their song “If I’m James Dean, You’re Audrey Hepburn” from their 2010 debut album “With Ears to See and Eyes to Hear.”/dbs