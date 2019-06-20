Max4-Birada Cebu bolsters lineup with addition of former UC reinforcement Frederick Elombi 

Cebu City, Philippines—The Max4-Birada Cebu will be trotting out a new foreign player in the second leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Patriot’s Cup on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the SM Fairview.

Cebu’s head coach Dondon Hontiveros has confirmed that he will be replacing Rich Managor with Frederick Elombi, the high-scoring forward who last played for the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in 2018.

Cebu finished the first leg with a 1-1 (win-loss) record, claiming a victory over Vigan and losing to Basilan.

They will try to improve on that with Elombi, who helped lead UC to back-to-back semifinal appearances in the Cesafi.

Elombi expressed his gratitude for being handed this huge opportunity.

“It’s such a great opportunity to be selected to represent the team and Cebu, I feel excited having to get a chance such as this because it’s a whole new challenge,” said the 6-foot-7 forward from Cameroon.

He added that he and the rest of the team have been hard at work all-week long to give a better showing against the best 3×3 teams in the land.

“We had a couple of practices and we have been drilled on some of the plays and mistakes that could happen during the game so I believe I’m prepared to give my best,” added the soft-spoken 24-year-old cager.

Despite not playing for UC anymore, Elombi remains in good condition, having played in several tournaments around Cebu during the summer.

He also played in Abra at the ACT-CIS Partylist League and in Negros at the Sagay Open Basketball League.

“I’m in good physical condition and in good health as well,” Elombi said.

Elombi also vowed to give his all to help the Cebu team.

“3 on 3 is a whole new challenge for me but still a game of basketball, [and] I’m ready to showcase my talent and give in my best to see the team [I play for] achieves success,” Elombi said. /bmjo