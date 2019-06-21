Cebuano celebrities mourn passing of the legendary Eddie Garcia

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebuano stars are among the celebrities who mourn the death of legendary actor Eduardo “Eddie” Garcia, who passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Kapamilya singer Vina Morales took to Instagram and shared a photo of the 90-year-old actor.

“Isa po kayong malaking kawalan sa industriya. Isa po kayo na nagbibigay sa amin ng inspirasyon. Mahal po namin kayo,” the Cebuana singer said in the caption of her photo.

(You are a big loss in the industry. You are one of our inspirations. We love you.)

She also said she is blessed that she had the opportunity to have worked with Garcia.

In 2014, Morales and Garcia worked together in the movie, “Bonifacio: Ang Unang Pangulo”, an official entry for the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

She played the role of Gregoria de Jesus while Garcia portrayed a museum curator.

Morales’ sister Shaina Magdayao also shared photos of her and the late actor.

She described Garcia as hardworking and genuine.

“Thank you for sharing your beautiful passionate soul to this world. You will be missed,” Magdayao said.

The Kapamilya actress and Garcia worked before in the television series, “Juan dela Cruz” in 2013.

Magdayao also said that she will never forget their “unwinding” sessions after work before.

She even quoted Garcia in her Instagram story, “You still owe me a drink and a date.”

Singer and actress Manilyn Reynes also mourned the death of the legendary actor, sharing a photo of Garcia on her Instagram account.

“Salamat po sa inpirasyon, professionalism, at pagmamahal sa industriya na inyong ipinakita. Rest in peace po, Tito Eddie,” she said.

(Thank you for being our inspiration as well as your professionalism and love for the industry. Rest in peace, Tito Eddie.)

Reynes and Garcia were among the stars in the 1988 movie, “Love Letters.”

Joining other celebrities in mourning his passing is former “Pinoy Big Brother” teen winner Kim Chiu.

“RIP tito Eddie Garcia,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Richard Yap also honored the late actor in his Instagram post.

“I am glad I had the honor to work with this wonderful man. Sharing his stories and baon pomelo. We will never forget you Tito Eddie. Rest in peace now,” he said.

Yap and Garcia worked together in 2014 film, “The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin,” which was an official entry of the 40th Metro Manila Film Festival.

Garcia passed away on June 20, 2019 at the Makati Medical Center.

He was hospitalized last week after he suffered a neck injury while working for an upcoming television series.

Before he died, Garcia was named as Best Actor in the 42nd Gawad Urian for the 2018 Cinemalaya film, “ML,” which was headlined by Tony Labrusca. /bmjo