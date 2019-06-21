Former OFW busted for drugs in Labangon

Cebu City, Philippines—A former Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) was nabbed in a buy-bust operation on Friday dawn, June 21, 2019, in Banrangay Labangon here.

Police from the Labangon Police station identified the suspect as 35-year-old Mellisa Boy, a resident of Barangay Labangon.

Seized from the suspect was 100 grams of suspected illegal drugs worth around P700,000.

Spearheading the drug bust was Labangon Police chief Police Major Henrix Bancoleta.

According to Bancoleta, the suspect admitted to being a drug courier, saying she did it only to support her two children. /bmjo