DFA: Transfer of Mary Jane Veloso to PH facility under discussion

MANILA, Philippines — The potential transfer of Mary Jane Veloso to a detention facility in Manila have been discussed by the Philippine and Indonesian governments.

This has been confirmed by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday, November 19.

No details, however, was provided by the DFA on what transpired during the discussion.

“The governments of the Philippines and Indonesia have been engaged in discussions regarding the possible transfer of Mary Jane Veloso to the Philippines to serve her sentence in a Philippine facility,” the DFA simply said.

READ MORE:

Fresh plea for Veloso’s life as Indonesia’s Widodo visits PH

Timeline: The case of Mary Jane Veloso

“The DFA joins the Filipino nation in the hope and prayers for a successful resolution of this issue, one which shall do justice to Ms. Veloso and her family while strengthening the deep bonds of friendship between the Philippines and Indonesia,” it added.

In 2010, Veloso was apprehended at Adisucipto International Airport in Yogyakarta after she was found in possession of more than 2.6 kilograms of heroin.

Veloso maintained she was unaware of the contents of her luggage as it was only given by her recruiters identified as Julius Lacanilao and Maria Cristina Sergio.

READ MORE: Cebu City: Illegal drugs worth over P489M destroyed

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP