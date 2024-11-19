How Cebuano Stan Matthew Taylaran topped Pharmacist Licensure Examination

Stan Matthew Taylaran is living proof that the power of prayer never fails.

This after Taylaran placed 2nd in the November 2024 Pharmacist Licensure Examination (PHLE).

With hard work, prayer, and the support of his loved ones, Taylaran secured the highest placement among all aspiring Cebuano pharmacists in his batch, with a rating of 94.95 percent.

Most people may recognize him as a student leader, an outstanding student, and a persevering volunteer. To balance it all, he must have had a huge chunk of dedication and discipline–just the right ingredients to help him top the boards.

As such, he proudly shared in an interview with CDN Digital what drives him to do it all with passion and genuine heart with the interest to serve the public and imbue the spirit of excellence along the way.

Stan Matthew Taylaran: Before becoming a topnotcher

Stan Matthew Taylaran was born into a tight-knit family, and he grew up as the second of four children. They share their love for traveling, going to the beach, and organizing private karaoke nights together.

He disclosed that he developed close relationships with his older brother and two younger sisters growing up to the point where they share common hobbies. He even humorously noted that they “speak the same language” as they hold a deeper connection that they have always deemed special.

Even so, Taylaran and his siblings differ starkly in their career choices because while his older brother pursued a degree in Entrepreneurship, his two younger sisters decided to take a degree in Communications and under the STEM industry.

As he delved further into his family dynamics, he fondly recapped how his parents have never pressured them to take specific career paths, which probably led to each of their diverse career paths.

This parenting style extends beyond their career paths. In their words, they only wanted their children to be in a place that give them the happiness they deserve.

“They disciplined me when needed, supported me wholeheartedly, and loved me unconditionally. There is a healthy amount of pressure that could help one achieve great things. I’m saying my parents were more ‘guiding and encouraging’ rather than ‘dictating and demanding.’ And it was exactly this type of upbringing that had set me on the path of excellence.”

This uncoerced road led Matthew to where he is now, a path he wholeheartedly chose.

Choosing Pharmacy

In the interview, Taylaran jokingly admitted that prior to taking up the degree, he initially thought that Pharmacy was generally focused on selling drug products, which he now acknowledges as a wild misconception.

With his parents’ mere encouragement and his future career at the tip of his hands, Taylaran intensively researched what degree program would work best for him. He considered multiple factors, including possible career opportunities and his potential to excel in the field.

Being known as the “Science Guy” who was deeply immersed in public service at a young age, he was keen to try considering a career in health care, which is where he first encountered pharmacy under the Allied Health Sciences programs.

Leap of faith

Taylaran discovered, upon further research, that the majority of the key subjects under the program, which include Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics, were topics he used to excel in and love in high school. More so, he found multiple career opportunities for him after taking the program.

With that said, he took the Pharmacy program offered by the University of San Carlos (USC), which his mother initially second-guessed as she explained how working in health care can be physically, emotionally, and even financially exhausting.

However, in the interest of letting his son choose his career, he supported his decision. Matthew described this choice as a leap of faith but he eventually looked back and realized that it was a leap worth taking.

Throughout his college journey, Matthew was known, more than anything else, as a volunteer and a student leader. He considers himself a diligent student in his academic deliverables, but he always makes sure to remain active in public and community service––a quality he has passed on to his younger sisters.

Stan Matthew Taylaran: Most Outstanding Graduate

Taylaran shared that he is an active volunteer of the USC College Red Cross Youth organization and an active officer in the USC School of Health Care Professions Council. He later went on to lead the organization as president in his senior year, in addition to his volunteer efforts as a peer facilitator in the university’s counseling program.

Balancing his role as a student leader, a public servant, and a persevering student earned him admiration from many of his peers, who regularly asked him a tirade of questions about how he kept up with his responsibilities.

Faced with the questions, all he had to say was he had no idea, either. Perhaps it was time management, but he said that his passion for public service drives him to balance his roles naturally.

In the end, paddling through multiple rivers worked for him after he graduated at the top of his college class, earning him the title of the Most Outstanding Graduate of his batch.

“Coupled with the support from family and friends, everything paid off in the end. I am proud of [graduating with flying colors], but I am happier about the fact I was able to serve and make a difference in the community even in the simplest of ways.”

Review journey

While talking about his journey in preparing to take the board exam, Matthew acknowledged his privilege compared to other board takers. He lived in the comfort of his own home while devoting all his attention to his review sessions.

Nonetheless, it did not stop his internal struggles and mental battles from taking a toll on his daily routines, coupled with his intermittent doubts about whether he would surpass this challenge.

From July to September this year, he attended several intensive review sessions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for six to seven days a week. Living far from the review center was a definite struggle for Matthew since it forced him to leave home early and arrive late at night, leaving him minimal time to re-read his notes.

Even so, he chose to persevere and cope with his intense passion for excelling and his trust in God. In fact, he made it a habit to join the masses and light candles in different churches after their Sunday classes for sustenance and guidance throughout their journey.

Stan was more than ready to face the board exam, but as he said, “As fate would have it, during the actual board exams, when it mattered the most, I felt really unprepared.” While his loved ones and closest circles believed he would top the exam, he found himself merely praying to help him and his batch mates pass, losing his drive to top the boards.

Taylaran the topnotcher

On the afternoon of November 8th, Taylaran had just attended a mass and went straight to his mother’s workplace to pick her up. It was a typical day for him until he received the good news.

One of his high school classmates suddenly messaged him, informing him that he passed the November 2024 PHLE. A few moments later, he received a call from his school dean, confirming the news. He was overjoyed as he shared the news with his mother in person and his family over the phone.

Matthew dedicates his achievement to his loved ones, most especially his parents, who, despite their hardships, never thought of compromising his education. He also thanks his grandparents, who made it a habit to pray for him in times they could, even encouraging their friends to pray for him during his journey.

Finally, he thanked his siblings and the people who have always rooted for him, and he recognized that his achievement was not a one-man journey.

“It takes a community to raise a topnotcher. I can not wait to give back to these people and to the community.”

When asked what tips he wants to give to future board takers, he highlighted the importance of showing up when necessary and knowing when to take a rest. He also encourages everyone to ask for help once needed and make sure to focus on strategies that work best for a person. Above all, faith and connection with one’s spiritual self remain an important aspect of this journey.

After topping the boards, Stan Matthew Taylaran plans to take a short time to rest and soon start to explore career opportunities as a licensed pharmacist. The goal is venture into pharmaceutical research but for now, he stands still hoping that God’s plan for him will unfold gracefully.