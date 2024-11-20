Daily Gospel, November 20

This is the Daily Gospel for today, November 20, 2024, which is the Wednesday of the Thirty-third week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 19, 11-28.

While people were listening to Jesus speak, he proceeded to tell a parable because he was near Jerusalem and they thought that the Kingdom of God would appear there immediately.

So he said, “A nobleman went off to a distant country to obtain the kingship for himself and then to return.

He called 10 of his servants and gave them 10 gold coins and told them, ‘Engage in trade with these until I return.’

His fellow citizens, however, despised him and sent a delegation after him to announce, ‘We do not want this man to be our king.’

But when he returned after obtaining the kingship, he had the servants called, to whom he had given the money, to learn what they had gained by trading.

The first came forward and said, ‘Sir, your gold coin has earned 10 additional ones.’

He replied, ‘Well done, good servant! You have been faithful in this very small matter; take charge of 10 cities.’

Then the second came and reported, ‘Your gold coin, sir, has earned five more.’

And to this servant too he said, ‘You, take charge of five cities.’

Then the other servant came and said, ‘Sir, here is your gold coin; I kept it stored away in a handkerchief, for I was afraid of you, because you are a demanding person; you take up what you did not lay down and you harvest what you did not plant.’

He said to him, ‘With your own words I shall condemn you, you wicked servant. You knew I was a demanding person, taking up what I did not lay down and harvesting what I did not plant; why did you not put my money in a bank? Then on my return I would have collected it with interest.’

And to those standing by he said, ‘Take the gold coin from him and give it to the servant who has 10.’

But they said to him, ‘Sir, he has 10 gold coins.’

‘I tell you, to everyone who has, more will be given, but from the one who has not, even what he has will be taken away. Now as for those enemies of mine who did not want me as their king, bring them here and slay them before me.'”

After he had said this, he proceeded on his journey up to Jerusalem.

Source: Dailygospel.org