Smuggling of spiderlings concealed in air parcel foiled

MANILA – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) – Port of Clark has foiled the smuggling of 178 spiderlings hidden in an air parcel and declared as “hairclips” from Indonesia.

In a statement on Tuesday, acting District Collector Jairus Reyes said the spiders were discovered upon physical examination due to a suspicious declaration by the consignee on Oct. 30.

He said the air parcel, bound for Valenzuela City, was found to contain 157 vials of live spiders, while 21 held deceased specimens.

Reyes said the attempted smuggling of live spiderlings violates Sections 117 and 113 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) concerning Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

He said the Port of Clark remains vigilant and dedicated to protecting the nation’s borders against all forms of smuggling, including wildlife trafficking.

Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said the BOC’s commitment to preventing smuggling is similarly essential in safeguarding wildlife and maintaining national biosecurity and ecological balance.

The seized spiders were immediately turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office.

