SM City Cebu brings Santa’s enchanted fables to life this Christmas season

SM City Cebu welcomed the holiday season with magical wonders, lighting its magnificent 30-foot Christmas tree and launching “Santa’s Enchanted Fables” at the North Wing Atrium.

This year’s celebration brings an enchanting forest scene to life, giving guests the experience of a joyous and wonderful Christmas through one of a kind storytelling.

In the spotlight of the event was a captivating dance performance by Villarica Dance School and Dream Catcher that took the audience on a journey through Santa’s mythical tales. The dancers brought to life a world filled with whimsical creatures, like glistening crystal animals and floating holographic butterflies, all weaving a fantastical story about the magic of Christmas.

Surrounding the grand Christmas tree is a stunning blue forest filled with mystical plants, a larger-than-life Santa, and animal figures shimmering under the lights. This immersive display creates an unforgettable holiday atmosphere for mallgoers, almost like transporting visitors into Santa’s enchanted world.

In addition to the Christmas tree lighting, SM City Cebu has planned a series of festive activities to keep the holiday spirit alive through December:

The Santa Squad Spectacle : Every weekend at 4 PM until December 27, guests can enjoy a lively show featuring Santa’s squad bringing joy and laughter.

Postcards to Christmas : From December 12-24, children can send their holiday wishes from 1 PM to 6 PM in this heartwarming tradition.

The Grand Christmas Parade : On December 14 at 4 PM, a parade filled with holiday characters will wind through the mall, spreading cheer to everyone.

Holiday Symphony : The USC Choristers will perform beloved Christmas carols on December 15 at 5 PM, adding a musical touch to the season’s celebrations.

Adding to the holiday joy is SM Cares’ annual Bears of Joy program. For ₱280, shoppers can “Buy One, Donate One” and share a cuddly companion with a child in need. This year’s adorable squad includes Mikah, Bree, Ash, and Ronnie, each ready to bring smiles and warmth to children across the city. Shoppers can visit the booth at the Lower Ground Level near Jonie’s to participate.

Through its magical Christmas displays and community-centered programs, SM City Cebu invites Cebuanos to gather with loved ones and celebrate the joy of the holiday season. For more details on upcoming events, visit SM City Cebu on Facebook and Instagram.