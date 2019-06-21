Cebuano RR Pogoy bags PBA weekly plum

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebuano wingman Roger Pogoy has stepped up in a huge way for TNT and has been delivering massive numbers for the KaTropa, who have managed to stay on top in the standings of the 2019 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

While a lot of fingers will be pointing at import Terrence Jones for TNT’s resurgence, a lot can also be said of the former University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmaster, who broke his career-best not just once but twice, the last of which came in the team’s 104-96 beating of Barangay Ginebra.

The Talisay City native’s white-hot shooting had him claiming the PBA Press Corps-Cignal Player of the Week for the period of June 10 to 16.

The 27-year-old Pogoy beat out TNT teammates Don Trollano and Troy Rosario, Sean Anthony of NorthPort, Alex Mallari of Phoenix, Magnolia’s Ian Sangalang, the San Miguel trio of Marcio Lassiter, Alex Cabagnot, and June Mar Fajardo, and the Ginebra duo of Scottie Thompson and Greg Slaughter for the weekly citation.

Pogoy was in a zone all by himself against the Kings, who he torched for 38 points, a new career high for the Gilas Pilipinas gunner.

And that’s not even the most impressive part of his feat. He also fired in a whopping 10 three-pointers, making him only the fourth player in league history to sink 10 three pointers, joining an elite company that includes legendary players Allan Caidic and Kenneth Duremdes, as well as Lassiter. /bmjo