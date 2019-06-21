Slain ex-mayor may have had enemies who wanted him dead, says PRO-7 chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said the killing of former Medellin town mayor Ricardo “Ricky” Ramirez was an isolated case, saying it may have even been brought by his previous connections to illegal drugs.

PRO-7 director Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas said Ramirez may have had a lot of enemies who wanted him dead because of his previous links to illegal drugs and homicide cases.

“When he was mayor, he was tough. Even the police was scared of him. It is very possible that he was already protecting illegal drug syndicates by then,” said Sinas in Cebuano.

Ramirez was shot dead inside his hospital room at the Bogo-Medellin General Hospital in barangay Luy-a, Medellin town, northern Cebu past 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

According to Sinas, drug paraphernalia found inside the room of Ramirez after his death also indicates he might have continued his drug activities even while in hospital arrest.

The Bogo-Medellin General Hospital was partly owned by Ramirez, allowing him a certain degree of freedom during his hospital arrest, including being able to play tennis.

Sinas said that with Ramirez procuring the necessary court order to stay in hospital arrest for more than a year, it put him in a vulnerable situation with regards to his security.

Sinas said that the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) tried multiple times to get Ramirez back into jail where, as a high profile inmate, he would have been safer. But Ramirez was still able to procure court orders from a Bogo City Regional Trial Court (RTC) for a continued hospital arrest, claiming various illnesses.

“If he stayed inside the jail, he may have lived,” said Sinas.

The Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) formed to investigate the death of Ramirez have yet to find leads on the identities of the 15 armed men who barged into the hospital and killed Ramirez.

Sinas said they are now coordinating with BJMP to identify the guards who were assigned for Ramirez’s security so they can give their statement on the incident.

Ramirez was considered a high profile inmate and Director General Oscar Albayalde said that BJMP may have not provided enough security for him.

“In our level, we don’t blame the BJMP easily. We need to talk to them and identify also what is their side of the story,” said Sinas.

Sinas said they are trying to coordinate with the family to determine if they need security during the wake. But the family has yet to talk to the police about the incident.

The PRO-7 chief also said there is so need to augment the police forces in Medellin town since the target of the 15 armed men was clearly Ramirez alone, citing how they managed to spare everyone else in the hospital. /bmjo