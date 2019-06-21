Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo: A trip up northern Cebu (DAY 1)

DAANBANTAYAN, Cebu — Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo, a three-day tourism race organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) along with its partners, took close to 150 individuals in the northern part of Cebu for a weekend of culture, heritage and travel appreciation.
Here’s the recap for Day 1, Friday, June 21, 2019, that had participants visit Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Carmen, Tabogon, Bogo, Medellin and Daanbantayan passing by Danao, Catmon and Sogod.
The opening ceremony of Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo 2019 starts with an aero dance at 6 a.m. on Friday, June 21 inside SM Consolacion. CDN Digital photo | Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo
The kick off event in Consolacion town had the teams complete two tasks: puzzle and brick bridges that led to the next clue. CDN Digital photo | Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo
At the Bacayan Lighthouse (Parola) in Catarman, Liloan, teams encountered a guessing game challenge. CDN Digital photo | Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo
Teams explore the Cebu Safari and Adventure Park where they also got to see the animals in the African savanna area. CDN Digital photo | Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo
This is not a race stop but Catmon town’s Duko Duko is definitely a showstopper especially when organizers and race participants are famished from the half-day adventure. CDN Digital photo | Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo
Nature in white, blue and green colors as seen from the provincial road in Tabogon town. CDN Digital photo | Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo
Race participants count the words inscribed on the shrine of the Site of the First Surrender of Japanese Forces in Cebu during World War II. CDN Digital photo | Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo
In the City of Bogo, participants learned how to make the native delicacy, pintos. CDN Digital photo | Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo
The final step in making pintos, a corn-based sweet delicacy that is similar to tamales, is to steam it in a pot that has water and corn husks. CDN Digital photo | Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo
The final challenge of Day 1, June 21, is the building of sand castles at the Golden Sands Destination Resort in Daanbantayan town. CDN Digital photo | Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo
More tomorrow, June 22, for Day 2 of Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo
